Mastermind behind 2010 truck stop robbery resentenced to 51 years

RICHMOND, Va. -- Winston Sylvester Oliver II, the mastermind behind a 2010 armed robbery of a Ruther Glen truck stop, has been resentenced to 51 years in prison.

The armed robbery occurred at the Mr. Fuel truck stop in Ruther Glen on May 8, 2010.

In May 2010, Oliver’s co-conspirator, Warren Harold Brown, attempted to rob the Mr. Fuel gas station off Interstate 95. As he pointed a gun at the clerk, a customer who witnessed the crime, hit Brown over the head with a bottle of beer.

Brown shot the customer several times before running out of the store. The customer, Theodore Edmonds, survived the shooting.

According to court documents, Oliver began planning for the armed robbery in 2008.

Documents show he conducted physical surveillance of the location, devised getaway routes, identified surveillance cameras, and learned the gas station's cash management system.

In 2012, Winston Oliver, 41, was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, and two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence. Brown was convicted of the same crimes.

Oliver was sentenced to 52 and a half years prison while Brown was sentenced to 51 years.

Because of a Supreme Court ruling (United States v. Davis, 139 S. Ct. 2319) from earlier this year, one of Oliver’s counts was dismissed and he had to be resentenced.