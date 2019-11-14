Missing Henrico teen last seen wearing Kickback Jack’s hoodie, carrying camo backpack

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police confirmed they are searching for missing 17-year-old Madison Pate from Henrico County.

Pate’s mother told WTVR CBS 6 that her daughter diapered on Friday, Nov. 7.

“She was last seen in the Chase Gayton apartments in Henrico and may be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina,” Jackie Brown, Pate’s mother, said.

Brown said Pate is without her medication and may need mental health services.

Pate is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a Kickback Jack’s gray hoodie and carrying a camouflage backpack, according to her mother.

If you have seen Pate or have information that could help investigators, call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!