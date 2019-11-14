Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Have you ever met a teenager who likes broccoli? Meet Treazure, she loves hamburgers, pasta, and yes - broccoli! She finds joy in art, music and writing and journaling.

Treazure loves to talk with people and make new friends. She is deeply caring and will reach out to those she sees struggling and will try to help. Treazure enjoys joking around, having fun, watching movies, dancing, singing, talking and being "on the go" and always having something to do.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.