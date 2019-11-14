Grit Coffee moves to new Richmond location

Posted 2:48 pm, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 02:50PM, November 14, 2019

Grit Coffee is taking a space on Libbie Ave. formerly occupied by a Sweet Frog franchise. (Photos by Mike Platania)

RICHMOND, Va. — After its roommate brewery closed in Richmond over the summer, a new-to-town coffee roaster is leaving downtown for the West End.

Grit Coffee, which moved into 401 E. Grace St. with fellow Charlottesville-based company Champion Brewing earlier this year, is moving its local location to 409 Libbie Ave.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

