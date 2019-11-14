Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond

Join the Virginia Museum of History and Culture for a partnership with the Flying Squirrels for Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond. The special event features

The family-friendly event features a 15-minute fireworks extravaganza choreographed to selections from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning Broadway musical, HAMILTON with special guest Tony award-winning actor Chris Jackson, who starred in the role of George Washington in the original Broadway production of HAMILTON, historical re-enactors in the stadium and concessions stands. Doors will open at 5:00 pm; VIP Meet & Greet starts at 5:15 pm, and the main program starts at 6:30 pm. There will be a live interview with Chris Jackson at 6:45 pm followed by Fireworks at 7:15 pm.

Tickets are $25 each, with special discounts available to VMHC Members and Flying Squirrels season ticket holders call us at 804.340.1800). A limited amount of VIP tickets will be available at $100 each, which will include a meet and greet with Chris Jackson, and special seating on the field for the fireworks. Get more details at https://www.virginiahistory.org/give-join-1/individual-memberships-0

