2 people shot in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured Thursday in a Chesterfield County shooting.

The shooting was reported at a home along the 3500 block of Colonnade Road, off Temple Road, near Colonial Heights.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Police have not discussed a motive in the shooting, nor if officers were looking for a shooting suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crimesolvers at 804-780-1000.

