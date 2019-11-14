Capital Burger and Dogs set to open in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. — There are two staples to Richmond’s fast-evolving food pyramid: pizza and burgers.

And after checking one of those boxes with a longtime local pizza shop, Salvatore “Sal” Anthony Nuara, a founder of Belmont Pizzeria in the Museum District, is going after the other one with a new burger and hot dog joint in the Fan.

Nuara, who also owns Bel Cibo Pizzeria in Short Pump, is opening his third area restaurant, called Capital Burger and Dogs, at 814 N. Robinson St. It will take over the former Akasaka sushi restaurant space in the first quarter of 2020, Nuara said.

