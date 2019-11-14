Anne Moss Rogers shares her new book “Diary of a Broken Mind”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Author Anne Moss Rogers received the worst news of her life in June 2015 when her son, Charles, a popular and caring teen with many friends, took his own life in the midst of battling addiction and mental illness. Her new book, “Diary of a Broken Mind, A Mother’s Story, A Son’s Suicide and The Haunting Lyrics He Left Behind” focuses on the relatable story of what lead to his suicide at age twenty and answers the “why” behind his addiction and this cause of death, revealed through both a mother’s story and years of Charles’ published and unpublished song lyrics. Anne Moss Rogers will be signing copies of her book Thursday, November 14th from 5-7pm at Barnes and Noble at Libbie Place and again Saturday, November 16th from 1-3pm at Book People. For more information, click here.