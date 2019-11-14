RICHMOND, Va. – Author Anne Moss Rogers received the worst news of her life in June 2015 when her son, Charles, a popular and caring teen with many friends, took his own life in the midst of battling addiction and mental illness. Her new book, “Diary of a Broken Mind, A Mother’s Story, A Son’s Suicide and The Haunting Lyrics He Left Behind” focuses on the relatable story of what lead to his suicide at age twenty and answers the “why” behind his addiction and this cause of death, revealed through both a mother’s story and years of Charles’ published and unpublished song lyrics. Anne Moss Rogers will be signing copies of her book Thursday, November 14th from 5-7pm at Barnes and Noble at Libbie Place and again Saturday, November 16th from 1-3pm at Book People. For more information, click here.
Anne Moss Rogers shares her new book “Diary of a Broken Mind”
-
Mom shares advice after son’s suicide: ‘You never think they would kill themselves’
-
Widow of Capital Gazette shooting victim finishes the book her husband started
-
Mom’s ashes – found in moving van – returned to her family: ‘I just wanted her to not be alone’
-
Remembering Maya Smith: Warrior Princess dies of brain cancer
-
Celebrities, fans honor Princess Diana more than 2 decades after her death
-
-
Charles Rogers, former Detroit Lions and Michigan State wide receiver, dies at 38
-
Woman freed after 15-year sentence for not reporting boyfriend’s child abuse – he got probation
-
Matt Lauer rape accuser Brooke Nevils calls his response ‘victim blaming’
-
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter just became the longest-married presidential couple
-
His dad has been deployed 10 times. This Virginia child has a message for other military kids
-
-
Man accused of killing 5 employees in newsroom shooting pleads guilty
-
Here’s the complete list of movies, shows you’ll be able binge on Disney+ starting Tuesday
-
Her grandfather killed his wife in the 1900s. Now she’s helping victims of domestic violence.