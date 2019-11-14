A signature lump crab cake with Chef Adam DePaul

RICHMOND, Va. – Lump, claw and backfin are different types of crab meat and no matter which one you sample, you are in for a treat! Our good friend, executive chef Adam DePaul from Uptown Alley, made a return appearance into the Virginia This Morning kitchen and created his restaurant’s signature crab cakes.  For more information, visit their website.

