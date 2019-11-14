🚂Win passes to Model Railroad Show at Science Museum of Virginia!

Don’t miss your chance to win four combo tickets to visit the Science Museum of Virginia Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, for the 42nd Annual Model Railroad Show!

What’s included:

Experience the 42nd Model Railroad Show – See train displays, Clydesdales, ride the Teddy Bear Express and more! Plus, explore three floors of interactive exhibits to amaze and inspire you.

See a Giant Screen Film – Embark on an epic journey that will transport you to some of the most beautiful and elusive places on Earth. See the world with stunning clarity on a 76-foot Dome screen!

Click here to enter for your chance to win or fill out the form below.

We’ll announce the raondomly selected winner on Friday, Nov. 22.

Total Value:

$78

Learn more about the 42nd Annual Model Railroad Show at smv.org

All tickets must be redeemed in person. All Dome features are approximately 45 minutes and based on availability.