16-year-old charged with murder of elderly man in fatal home invasion

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for killing an elderly man and injuring his wife during a home invasion in Louisa on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1:40 p.m. at 7084 South Spotswood Trail in Gordonsville

When officers arrived, they found 73-year-old Nancy Payne suffering from non-life-threatening gunshots wounds.

Her husband, 82-year-old Roger Wood Payne, Jr, was found shot to death a short time later.

Police say officers determined that the victim’s vehicle was missing from the home.

That vehicle was located in Nelson County. The driver, a 16-year-old unidentified male was taken into police custody.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery, and breaking and entering to commit murder and robbery.

Nancy Payne was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. She has undergone surgery and remains hospitalized, with further surgery forthcoming, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.