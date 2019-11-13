Second teen sentenced in Richmond murder of man selling his iPhone

RICHMOND, Va. — Tyshawn Andrews, 16, the triggerman in the shooting death of 23-year-old Joshua Grey was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

Andrews reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, agreeing to second-degree murder in September.

The 16-year-old faced a maximum of 40 years in prison, but Andrew’s attorney and the Commonwealth of Virginia attorney agreed on a written sentencing where Andrews would serve 25 years with 10 years of suspended, for an active sentence of 15 years.

A portion of his sentence will be served in juvenile detention.

Grey was murdered on September 17, 2018, after a botched robbery of his iPhone off arranging the sale of his phone on the app “Letgo,” an app that enables you to buy and sell items to people in your area.

Prosecutors say Andrews was an accomplice to carry out the robbery. He is the second man to be sentenced in Grey’s murder.

In April, Demeco Pressey-Robertson, 18, the man prosecutors called the mastermind behind the robbery and killing was acquitted of first-degree murder but found guilty of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Pressey-Robertson was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month.

Joshua Grey’s family was present at Wednesday’s sentencing.

“There are so many people who have lost in this scenario. So many people and it’s just got to stop,” said Joshua’s mom Diane Grey. “They (Andrew’s family) lost their son just like we’ve lost Josh. It was a split-second decision gone horribly wrong. Nobody wins. There’s just lost everywhere and grief everywhere,”

Andrew’s Family was also present at the sentencing but declined to speak at this time.

The Grey family says they will continue to put out billboards about Safe Exchange Zones to help stop what happened to their family from happening again.