× Missing Henrico woman last seen getting into black vehicle

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a missing Henrico woman who suffers from an illness and may be in need of medication.

Mary Dillon, 37, was last seen on Saturday, November 9, getting into a black vehicle.

Henrico Police responded to a hotel in the central portion of the county for the report of a missing adult on Sunday, November 10. During the investigation, family members reported Dillion missing since the previous day.

Dillon is described as a white female, 5’2” tall, 155 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Dillon, contact Detective Fitzer or Detective Grant with Henrico County Police, Special Victims Unit at 501-5000.