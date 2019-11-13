JB Bryan presents tips for “Happy Retirees”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - We all hope to be able to retire one day and live comfortably. In a recent study conducted by "Money" Magazine, 48% of retirees reported being happier than expected during retirement. Top Richmond Money Advisor, JB Bryan, is here to share five things you can do to ensure happiness in retirement. JB Bryan is the President and Chief Investment Officer of JB Bryan Financial Group, and she holds FREE Financial Workshops and webinars each Wednesday evening and Sundays at sunrise, registration is required. Register at www.JBBRYAN.com