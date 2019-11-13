WATCH LIVE:

JB Bryan presents tips for “Happy Retirees”

Posted 3:08 pm, November 13, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - We all hope to be able to retire one day and live comfortably. In a recent study conducted by "Money" Magazine, 48% of retirees reported being happier than expected during retirement. Top Richmond Money Advisor, JB Bryan, is here to share five things you can do to ensure happiness in retirement. JB Bryan is the President and Chief Investment Officer of JB Bryan Financial Group, and she holds FREE Financial Workshops and webinars each Wednesday evening and Sundays at sunrise, registration is required. Register at www.JBBRYAN.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.