Self-discipline helps to shape leaders at James River High School

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Paying attention to the little things is what helps you achieve the big things in life. That’s one of the many lessons taught at James River High Schools’ NJROTC.

"The cadets have to come in here and get the job done”, CDR Pete Greenwald/Senior Naval Science Instructor, said. "They need to learn to follow, learn to lead and learn to succeed. They do that by learning discipline in every aspect of the program."

You don't have to be the biggest or baddest, but senior CPO Savannah Peck said you better bring it... every day.

"ROTC isn't about the yelling or the push ups or the physical activity," Peck said. “It's mainly about how to be a good leader. How to be a good follower. And it does give you life skills."

Senior Ben Doniger agreed.

"Things like making sure you do your homework when it's assigned and not waiting till the last second," he said. "Things like that where you can use these values of self-discipline to extend over to regular life."

The dedication is paying off. For the first time in the unit's history, three cadets went to the national "Brain Brawl" competition.

It’s like academics: testing military science, international relations, government and more.

Not all will go on to join the military, but the hope is they will go on to succeed in life.

"They get so much just out of wearing the uniform on Monday or Tuesday," CDR Greenwald said. “Checking their personal grooming standards, being ready for inspection. That's just like going out in the workforce and being ready for your employer."

“It is hard but having a negative attitude won't make it any easier," Peck said. “You always have to keep a positive mindset."

Building discipline... is Building Better Minds.