Henrico man sentenced for gun and drug crimes

RICHMOND, Va. — A Henrico man was sentenced to more than a year in prison for false statements made when acquiring firearms and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Richmond Police and Virginia State Police confronted 22-year-old Jawuan House after they suspected one of House’s associates stole a firearm from a vendor table at a Richmond gun show, according to court records and evidence presented at trial.

When confronted, police found House with Yamin Maxey and law enforcement followed them to gain information about who stole the firearm. During their discussion, Maxey revealed that he had straw purchased two firearms for House at the gun show. House also purchased a third firearm, an AK pistol, at the gun show.

After searching House’s vehicle for those firearms, law enforcement found, in total, five firearms. Three of the firearms were purchased from the gun show, including the straw-purchased firearms, and two were previously purchased and belonged to House and an associate, 21-year-old Brian Samuels.

Law enforcement also found 40 grams of marijuana in two mason jars in the trunk of the vehicle and a digital scale. House stated that he and his friends were using marijuana at a party.

House’s case was related to a larger investigation into Samuels and other members of the Henrico-based Black Disciples Gang.

Court documents state Samuels sold 39 firearms to an undercover agent over roughly a four-month period in 2018. These firearms included multiple AK pistols, AR pistols, extended magazines with 30–60 round capacities, and stolen firearms.

In February 2019, ATF and other assisting law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at Samuels’s home and located an additional 14 firearms, bringing the total to 53. Samuels forfeited all 53 firearms to the United States and was sentenced to five years in prison on June 24.