Henrico County confirms fourth rabies case of 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police responded to the county’s fourth confirmed case of rabies on Monday.

Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the 6000 block of Long Street in Varina after receiving reports that the remains of two raccoons were found in a fenced-in yard where two family dogs live.

One raccoon was unable to be tested. The other raccoon was submitted to the State Lab for rabies testing and tested positive.

The dogs involved were current on their vaccinations at the time of the potential exposure. The dogs will receive rabies boosters and will be quarantined at the owner’s home.

There were no additional animal or human exposures reported.

Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to be sure to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

37.505933 -77.332443