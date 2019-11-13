Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh prepares Orange Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Today we are joined by Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh from The Kitchen Magician Catering Company and he is preparing Orange Chicken. For any of your catering needs contact Chef Ausar at www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com or call 804-912-9951. The recipe for the Orange Chicken is as follows:

Orange Chicken

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Sauce:

1 cup orange juice

1/3 cup sugar

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. of Hoisin Sauce

1 tsp ginger fresh, minced

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tbsp. cornstarch

1 tbsp. water

1 tbsp. orange zest

Orange Chicken:

2 lbs. chicken breast boneless and skinless, cut into small pieces

2 eggs

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

oil for frying

1 tbsp. of Black & White sesame seeds

2 green onions finely chopped

INSTRUCTIONS:

Make sauce: In a medium saucepan, add the orange juice, sugar, rice vinegar, soy sauce, Hoisin Sauce, ginger, garlic, red pepper flakes and stir. Cook for 3 minutes. In a small bowl whisk the 1 tbsp. of cornstarch with 1 tbsp. of water to form a paste. Add this to the orange sauce and whisk. Continue to cook for another 3 minutes. You'll notice the sauce will thicken. Remove from heat and stir in the orange zest.

Prepare chicken: In a shallow dish whisk the flour and cornstarch together. In another shallow dish, whisk the eggs. Dip the chicken pieces in the egg first, then dredge through the flour mixture. Place on a plate. Repeat with remaining chicken.

Fry the chicken: In a heavy-bottomed pot add about 2 inches of oil and heat until it reaches 350 F degrees. Working in batches, add a few pieces of chicken at a time. Overcrowding the pan will reduce the temperature of the oil and cause your chicken to soak in oil. Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes turning the chicken often until golden brown. Transfer the cooked chicken to a plate or bowl lined with paper towels. Repeat until all chicken is cooked.

1. Toss chicken with sauce: Transfer the chicken to a bowl, pour orange sauce over the chicken and toss well until all chicken is fully coated in the orange glaze.

2. Garnish and serve: Garnish chicken with sesame seeds and green onions and serve over rice.