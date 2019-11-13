Dr. Zeisel shares his Alzheimer’s Treatment Approach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - November is Alzheimer's Awareness month and within the senior population, one out of every three suffers from Alzheimer's or another form of Dementia. Dr. John Zeisel, founder of the Hearthstone Institute and the author of "I'm Still Here" recently spoke at the Beth Shalom Senior Living Center here in Richmond about pioneering an approach he created involving reducing and potentially eliminating the use of medicines used in Alzheimer's and Dementia care, and it is now being implemented at Beth Shalom. Dr. John Zeisel joins us today to tell us more about the disease and and his treatment approach. For more information visit www.thehearthstoneinstitute.org