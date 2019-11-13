× North Carolina murder fugitive captured in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – A North Carolina man wanted for murder was captured in Richmond Friday after allegedly stealing the victim’s car and leaving the state.

Wilmington Police say 58-year-old Kimberly Bland was reported missing on Thursday, November 7. A short time later, she was found stabbed to death inside her Mill Creek home

Investigators identified Andrew Boynton as a suspect in the murder. Police say Boynton and Bland were friends and coworkers for several years and may have been roommates at some point.

Police say Boynton stole the victim’s car and fled to Richmond, where he was apprehended by a Fugitive Task Force on Friday. Wilmington detectives traveled to Richmond to interview Boynton

Boynton was arrested and charged with murder and motor vehicle theft.

He is currently in custody in Richmond and awaiting extradition to North Carolina.