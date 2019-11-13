WATCH LIVE:

AARP Virginia presents “Sips and Sounds,” a Night of Jazz

Posted 3:37 pm, November 13, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va..-

AARP Virginia presents “Sips and Sounds,” a Night of Jazz event
featuring Regina Belle, Marcus Johnson, and Richmond’s own QuintEssential Jazz
Saturday, Nov. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Main Street Station, 150 East Main Street, Richmond
doors open at 6:45 p.m.

November is Family Caregivers Awareness Month, and AARP Virginia, Phi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and P & G Foundation present  Belle, an Academy Award-winning and multiple Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and actress who has made a career following her heart and moving gracefully between the worlds of R&B, Gospel and Jazz. It also features NAACP Award Nominee and acclaimed Jazz Keyboardist Marcus Johnson and founder of Flo wines. For tickets and more information visit  www.tinyurl.com/sipsrva19 or call 804-627-6223 or 804-245-1444.

 

 

 

