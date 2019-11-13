Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The 2019 VCU Health Richmond Marathon is this Saturday, November 16th, and the VCU Medical Team will have a tent set up for runner access. Joining us to tell us more about the role of the VCU Medical Team on Race Day, running safety, the degree of planning that goes into the event, and the importance of exercise, are Dr. Jeff Ferguson, Marathon Director, Associate Professor, Nationally Registered Paramedic, and Dr. Mary Caldwell, Marathon Director, Assistant Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. For more information on VCU Health visit www.vcuhealth.org