RICHMOND, Va. - 'Tis the season of giving! The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Auction is an all-volunteer Organization that works year-round. They try to ensure that no child goes without toys, clothes, books, or food for the holiday in Chesterfield County and the City of Colonial Heights. Jeanne Hensel, Chairperson, shares the details about The 13th Annual Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Auction happening Saturday, November 16th from 6 PM to 11 PM at the Cultural Center of India located at 6641 Ironbridge Parkway in Chester, Virginia. CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil is the Emcee. For tickets call Phyllis Poats at 804-276-3914 or email cchristmasmother@gmail.com.