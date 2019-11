× Young girl shot on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va – A young girl is fighting for her life Tuesday morning after she was shot on Richmond’s southside.

Officers responded to the area of Keswick Ave around 12:30 a.m. and heard multiple gunshots. As they searched the area, they found the girl shot on Joplin ave.

Medics rushed her to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.