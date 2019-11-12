Virginia Center Commons eyed for indoor sports facility in Henrico

Lyft driver arrested for sex crimes in Chesterfield
Posted 6:21 pm, November 12, 2019

A rendering of the new arena. Courtesy Henrico County.

Part of the group behind the mixed-use conversion of Regency Square mall is proposing a similar transformation of Virginia Center Commons that would be anchored by a sought-after arena for Henrico County.

Richmond-based The Rebkee Co., which the county is looking to work with on its desired indoor sports and convocation center, is proposing the struggling mall off Brook Road as the location for that project as part of a larger redevelopment that would include a hotel and other uses.

Henrico administrators told county supervisors today that Rebkee is under contract to purchase the mall building and the former Macy’s building, and is finalizing a contract for the separately owned Sears building.

The county, which has been pursuing such an arena for over a year, would contribute up to $50 million toward securing the land and building the facility.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

 

