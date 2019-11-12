× Crime Insider: Teen apprehended following fatal home invasion

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A teenager has been apprehended after a man was killed and his wife injured during a home invasion in Louisa, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police responded around 1:40 pm to reports of a home invasion. There, they found a man dead and his wife suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle was also missing from the home.

Around 4 p.m., police located the missing vehicle and apprehended a person of interest.

The injured woman was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.