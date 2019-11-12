× Shannon Lilly performs the National Anthem

RICHMOND, Va. – Growing up in a musical family, Shannon has sang since she was a little girl. She performed in school and church choirs throughout Elementary, Middle, and High School. Around the age of 16 she started writing and releasing her own music. She moved to Nashville after college to continue a career in music, and has performed several time on the popular ‘Broadway’ Street in Downtown Nashville. You can find her recent single, ‘Light it Up,’ on Apple Music, iTunes, or Spotify. Today she joins us to sing the National Anthem in a celebration of Veteran’s Day.