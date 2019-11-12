Lyft driver arrested for sex crimes against Chesterfield woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police arrested a 51-year-old Lyft driver accused of sex crimes against a passenger.

“At about 9 a.m. on November 3, an adult female went to a local hospital and reported that she was sexually assaulted several hours earlier by a Lyft driver during a ride,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

The assault, according to police took place earlier that morning on Queens Grant Drive in Midlothian.

Detectives identified the driver as Robert W. Sauvager.

Sauvager, 51, of Richmond, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

He was booked at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.