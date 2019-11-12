× Richmond City Council passes ordinance requiring reporting of lost, stolen firearms

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance requiring that anyone who loses a gun or has one stolen report the loss or theft to the Richmond Police Department.

The ordinance, proposed by Mayor Stoney and introduced on October 14, intends to prevent the trafficking of lost and stolen guns which are more likely to be used in criminal offenses.

Legislators hope that it will prevent gun crimes before they occur by requiring that lost or stolen firearms be reported within 24 hours.

As of October, 354 firearms had been reported stolen in the City of Richmond.

“This commonsense gun legislation is an important step for the City of Richmond, but it should also serve as a call to action for state lawmakers,” Mayor Stoney said. “I urge members of the General Assembly, both the incumbents and the newly elected, to not just codify this simple change into state law but to embrace the opportunity before them – the opportunity to meaningfully address gun violence in our Commonwealth by approving Governor Northam’s proposed gun safety reforms. Every Virginian deserves to feel safe and secure.”

Mayor Stoney acknowledged the support and assistance of gun safety groups, including Moms Demand Action, Everytown for Gun Safety and community advocates who have been directly impacted by gun violence.