Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Petersburg Tuesday evening.

Around 5:35 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of W. Washington Street for a crash involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian later died as a result of his injuries.

Police are conducting an investigation with the driver of the vehicle who remained on the scene.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tip.com.

