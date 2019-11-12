Single dad adopted three kids before he turned 30: ‘Things are going to get better’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Barry Farmer from the Barry Farmer Morning Show presented a Monday Motivation in honor of National Adoption Month.

"I was about 20 years old, I decided to become a foster parent of my own. I decided to get in there and get involved in the community to help. Now National Adoption Month has come around.

And I'm happy to say that I'm a proud adoptive father of three. By the age of 22. I had adopted my first son and by the age of 26, I was already an adoptive father of three. Now to my adoptive and foster parents out there. I know that this can be tough. It's an emotional road, and you have a lot to give.

And you always seem like you can't win. But I commend you for staying in there and keeping up with our children and care. You're finding purpose and your passion for our children. To the public, there's always room for you to help.

If you can't foster than you can definitely volunteer, become a mentor. I know that I couldn't have made it without my grandmother Cora, my aunt and uncle Angela and Christopher and my mentor, Miss Barbara Simms-Morton pushing me along and helping me find my potential.

And that's what our foster kids need from you. Now for our foster kids. I know that this is a tough time in your life. But guess what? Things are going to get better.

Because guess what? Here in Virginia, we see you, we hear you, and we are there for you. And we're going to make sure that we get you connected to everybody who's going to support you and put you on the right path to success.