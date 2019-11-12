× Kendall Appich presents Jiji Frozen Custard

RICHMOND, Va. – Kendall Appich, along with her husband, Chase, launched JiJi Frozen Custard on August 28th, this year. Today she joins us to tell us more about the various custards and desserts available at JiJi’s truck. The JiJi truck will be at The Vintage Home Holiday Market at The Richmond Raceway on November 15th, it will be at The Richmond Marathon Post-Race Celebration on Brown’s Island on November 16th, and it will be at the Gingerbread Stout Fest at Hardywood West Creek on November 23rd.