Child shot in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- A child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after someone shot her early Tuesday morning in Richmond.

Police responded to the area of Keswick Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. and heard multiple gunshots. As they searched, they found the injured girl on Joplin Avenue.

The child's age was not released, but police described her as a juvenile.

Police have not released any information about the shooting, nor the search for shooting suspects.

This is a developing story.