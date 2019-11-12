Child shot in Richmond neighborhood

Posted 5:23 am, November 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:17AM, November 12, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- A child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after someone shot her early Tuesday morning in Richmond.

Police responded to the area of Keswick Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. and heard multiple gunshots. As they searched, they found the injured girl on Joplin Avenue.

The child's age was not released, but police described her as a juvenile.

Police have not released any information about the shooting, nor the search for shooting suspects.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.