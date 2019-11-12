Henrico family reports loved one has been missing since October

Posted 4:12 pm, November 12, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — John Steven Jones was reported missing by his family in Henrico, according to police. He was considered missing and endangered.

Jones, 30, was last seen near Richmond Community Hospital in late October.

“[He] does not have a license and is not known to drive,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “[He] is new to Richmond area, previously residing in Charlottesville.”

Jones was last seen wearing black and white sweat pants, a white t-shirt, black and white Nike shoes, and a black Baltimore Orioles hat.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

