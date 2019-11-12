Indoor sports facility in Henrico may be one step closer to approval

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – An indoor sports facility in Henrico County may be one step closer to approval.

Henrico County Board of Supervisors will consider a project recommendation from the county’s indoor sports and convocation center working group during a work session Tuesday afternoon.

The board is now considering three proposals, but one is recommended as the front runner.

Henrico County appears to have lined up a developer, Richmond BizSense reported Monday.

Officials are slated to enter negotiations with local firm The Rebkee Co. for a public-private project to design, construct and operate the arena.

The Rebkee Co. was among six respondents who submitted proposals and one of three that submitted detailed proposals.

Richmond BizSense reports that the consulting firm The Working Group has reviewed the proposals and recommended that the county enter into negotiations with Rebkee, with concurrence from County Manager John Vithoulkas.

The new sports center would offer 12 hardwood basketball courts, retractable bleacher seating for 4,500 people, multiple locker rooms and team rooms, a concession and hospitality area and a mezzanine level that would allow overhead viewing.

In addition to basketball, the building could also be used for numerous indoor sports like volleyball and gymnastics and large events like graduation ceremonies.

The county said the arena would help Henrico increase “sports tourism” dollars brought into the county.

The indoor sports facility’s potential location remains undisclosed.

Tuesday’s work session will be held at the Henrico Government Center Administration Building in the County Manager’s Conference Room at 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s board meeting will be held afterward at 7 p.m.