Josue – whose smile lights up a room – needs to find forever home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Josue is a 5-year-old boy who loves to listen to music, spend time with people he cares about, and watch TV and movies. He has an incredibly sweet personality and his smile will light up a room.

Josue would flourish in a home that was knowledgeable/willing to learn about Josue’s complex medical needs. Josue would need a two parent home or one parent home that had a good support system to accommodate his medical, emotional, and physical needs.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.