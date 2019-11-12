Driver crashes car into GRTC bus injuring 4

Posted 6:25 am, November 12, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police issued several summonses to a driver involved in a crash with a GRTC bus Monday night in Richmond. Police were called to the 3200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at about 9:15 p.m.

"There were four injuries reported, two adults and two juveniles who were in the sedan, and all were transported to Chippenham Hospital by RAA for treatment of non-life threatening injuries," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The GRTC bus was carrying three passengers at the time of the accident and none claimed an injury."

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.