FunkyFinger plays funky covers with their own spin

RICHMOND, Va. – FunkyFinger is made up of seasoned professionals with many years of experience. Individually, they have performed with other groups and collectively they come together and play original jazz and funky covers with their own spin. Founder, John Creger, shared briefly about their upcoming shows ??? You can hear FunkyFinger live on November 14th at the VMFA Dominion Energy Jazz Café from 6-9pm and again on November 22nd at the The Iron Horse Restaurant in Ashland. For more information visit www.funkyfinger.net.

