× Foot Care & Diabetes

RICHMOND, Va. – November is American Diabetes Month, a time to raise awareness of this ever-growing disease. Nearly 30 million children and adults in the US have diabetes, and adults over age 65 are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than any other age group. Another 86 million Americans have prediabetes and are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association estimates that the total national cost of diagnosed diabetes in the United States is $245 billion. Dr. Mitchell Waskin and Dr. Robert Pica join us to talk about common foot problems in diabetes and how to prevent them. Dr. Pica is leading a seminar at the Life Long Learning Institute in Chesterfield on Thursday, November 21st from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.