“End Pushout” with Girls for a Change

Posted 2:37 pm, November 12, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Angela Patton is the CEO of “Girls For A Change” a great resource here in our community. The organization is hosting it’s Annual Black Girl Rally with this year’s theme titled “End Pushout: A Regional Action Plan for Black Girls in Virginia School”. Executive Producer and Award-Winning Author, Dr. Monique Morris is in here with Angela to share more about this impactful event. “End Pushout” will be held tonight from 5:30pm – 9:00pm at Virginia Union University’s Living and Learning Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. https://www.girlsforachange.org/events-and-programs/black-girl-rally/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.