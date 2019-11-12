× “End Pushout” with Girls for a Change

RICHMOND, Va. – Angela Patton is the CEO of “Girls For A Change” a great resource here in our community. The organization is hosting it’s Annual Black Girl Rally with this year’s theme titled “End Pushout: A Regional Action Plan for Black Girls in Virginia School”. Executive Producer and Award-Winning Author, Dr. Monique Morris is in here with Angela to share more about this impactful event. “End Pushout” will be held tonight from 5:30pm – 9:00pm at Virginia Union University’s Living and Learning Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. https://www.girlsforachange.org/events-and-programs/black-girl-rally/