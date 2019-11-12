Demonstrators call for ‘people over profit’ policies among mass evictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Demonstrators stood in front of Richmond City Hall on Tuesday calling for city leaders to focus on policies that do more to help the people they serve.

Planned by the organization Richmond For All. the demonstrators want City Council members to work harder to create better schools and public housing in the city.

Demonstrator and Richmond For All member Kristin Reed said they want leaders to enact more thoughtful "people-first" policies.

"We don't want to lose people when we redevelop and grow we want to have policies that bring everyone along with us, " Reed said.

The demonstration was a response to a fear that there is a push to gut public housing units to redevelop the area.

The group is also calling for city leaders to continue to freeze public housing evictions.