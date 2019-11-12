× Chesterfield man killed after striking tree during police pursuit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified a Chesterfield County man who was killed after striking a tree during a police pursuit early Saturday morning.

The incident started shortly after 2 a.m. when an officer observed a 2002 Lincoln Continental speeding on Old Hundred Road.

Police say the officer observed the driver, later identified as 61-year-old James C. Jackson III, turn onto Scottwood Road and turned around in a driveway.

Police say Jackson got out of his vehicle and approached the officer’s vehicle.

“The officer exited his vehicle and began speaking to Jackson, who then tried to get back into his vehicle. The officer ordered Jackson not to get back in his vehicle and prevented him from opening the door; Jackson then pushed the officer and began walking away,” said a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

Police say Jackson ignored the officer’s command to stop and then fled on foot around a nearby house.

During a subsequent foot pursuit, Jackson was able to get back into his car. Jackson fled in his vehicle, and the officer pursued in his vehicle.

Police say during the pursuit, Jackson turned west onto Old Hundred Road and lost control of his vehicle, which ran off the road and struck a tree.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the 500 block of Old Hundred Road at about 2:15 a.m.

Jackson was transported to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries later on Saturday.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.