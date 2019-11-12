× Chef Andre Smith cooks ‘Braised Cider Chicken Thighs’

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living joins us and cooks ‘Braised Cider Chicken Thighs.’ The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of grapeseed oil

2 tablespoons of butter

4 chicken thighs (bone-in)

1/4 cup chicken stock

1 cup apple cider

1/4 cup Sauvignon Blanc White

1 each Granny Smith Apple (sliced)

1 each Gala Apple (sliced)

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons seasoning salt

Coarse pepper to taste

Instructions:

*Pre-heat oven to 325 F. Using a large skillet, heat the grapeseed oil and 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat.

*Season chicken thighs with seasoning salt and pepper. Add chicken thighs to the heated skillet.

*Sear chicken thighs for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until browning on each side. Remove chicken from the hot skillet when browned and place chicken in an over safe baking dish.

*While the skillet is hot, add remaining butter sliced apples and saute for 2 minutes. Then add flour, coating the apple slices. Next add chicken stock, apple cider, and Sauvignon Blanc Wine. Stir and let sauce simmer for 5 minutes. Then pour sauce over chicken thighs.

*Cover the baking dish and braise chicken thighs for 1 hour. When chicken has been fully cooked, handle chicken with care while plating. Chicken will be very delicate. Serve and enjoy!