Allegiant announces new nonstop flight from Richmond to Florida

RICHMOND, Va. — Allegiant announced Tuesday a new nonstop flight from Richmond to Punta Gorda, Florida.

Beginning on February 13, 2020, travelers will have an option for a nonstop flight from Richmond International Airport (RIC) to southwest Florida. The Punta Gorda Airport is located near Fort Meyers on the Gulf Coast.

To celebrate, the company says they are offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $65.

“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion in Richmond and add another new route,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re sure area travelers will enjoy our nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to the Sunshine State just in time for spring break and summer travel plans.”

The new seasonal flights will operate twice weekly. With the addition of this new route, Allegiant will now serve five cities from RIC joining St. Pete/Clearwater, Orlando/Sanford, Nashville, and Sarasota/Bradenton.

Flights must be purchased by Nov. 13, 2019, for travel by Aug. 15, 2020.

