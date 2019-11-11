Trump can’t sue New York State in DC federal court to stop release of tax returns, judge says

A federal judge has decided that President Donald Trump can’t sue New York state officials in a Washington, DC, court, at this time to stop the release of his tax returns.

The case is one of many where Trump or his administration have asked federal judges to intervene before House Democrats obtain Trump’s financial records. In this case, Trump had sued New York state and the House to stop Congress from requesting his tax returns under a new New York state law. Congress hasn’t yet requested the tax returns under the law.

It’s possible Trump could file a similar lawsuit with another court, such as in New York, or later in an attempt to prevent the request from Congress.

The judge in Monday’s decision, Carl Nichols, is a Trump appointee to the federal bench in Washington.