CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – An overturned tractor-trailer forced the closure of all westbound lanes along West Hundred Rd Monday morning.

The accident happened in the 800 block of West Hundred Rd which is just east of I-95.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer driver was traveling westbound when he lost control and overturned. He sustained minor injuries.