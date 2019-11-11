This cancer survivor organizes bingo games to help others beat the disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Va. -- Betty Brabrand is a cancer survivor who has since dedicated her life to helping others beat the disease.

Through organizing community bingo games, Brabrand helps raise money for the American Cancer Association to fund efforts to cure cancer.

FOR CBS 6 Gives, Candance Burns surprised Braband at her final bingo game before retirement.

"I just want to give back to the community, I had wonderful treatment when I had cancer and its a wonderful thing to be a survivor so if we can raise some money to help that go along for other people then that's a wonderful thing," Betty said. "It's a team effort, look at all of these people who help. I want to thank you all for supporting us over the years."

