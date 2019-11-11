When snow will fall in Richmond on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong cold front will move through the area Tuesday, bringing us a round of showers and some gusty breezes. The rain will change to wet snow on Tuesday, according to chief meteorologist Zach Daniel.

Expect wet snow for approximately four hours between between noon and 4 p.m. The snow will not be heavy. It will leave light accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s/low 50s early Tuesday morning, but will tumble into the 30s during the afternoon.

Cold, dry weather is expected Wednesday, with lows in the low to mid 20s and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday will bring another morning in the low 20s, but afternoon temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s.

Snapshot of 1 PM Tuesday, showing the rain changing to wet snow. Approx. 4 hours of wet snow is likely in RVA between Noon and 4 PM, per the latest RPM. Light accums on grassy/elevated surfaces. #RVAwx #VAwx @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/XwXIwbNZmg — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) November 11, 2019