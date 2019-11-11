Scuffletown Garden Restaurant to close 5 months after opening in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Scuffletown Garden Restaurant & Bar is closing after only five months in business. The Richmond restaurant opened in June, at the same Fan location where Strawberry Street Cafe served diners for 40 years.

“We survived summer, generally the slowest time in restaurant business, and were looking forward to sharing our fall and winter favorites with you. But we haven’t been able to provide acceptable return on investment to our investors,” a post on the Scuffletown Garden Facebook page read. “Thank you for being a part of our story.”

Scuffletown Garden will close after brunch on Sunday, November 17, the post shared.

“Please join us in the upcoming week for drinks, bites and see-you-laters,” the post continued.

