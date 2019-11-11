× Pat Sajak says ‘worst has passed’ since emergency surgery and will return to ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Pat Sajak tweeted for the first time since his emergency surgery last week.

The “Wheel of Fortune” host underwent surgery Thursday for a blocked intestine, canceling a taping session for the show. Vanna White stepped in as host for Friday’s taping.

“I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness,” Sajak’s tweet read. “Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!)”

White said in a tweet the show without Sajak was like “a word without vowels.”

“I’ll fill in the blanks until you return,” White’s tweet read. “Rest up and we’ll be solving puzzles in no time. (Don’t worry, your job is safe! Well, pretty safe.)”